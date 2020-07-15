Alice Ann (Hunt) Sweeney



Alice Ann (Hunt) Sweeney, 72, of Montgomery, Texas passed from this life peacefully on July 3, 2020 with her beloved husband Brian at her side. She died at home following a period of declining health Alice was born in Lowell, Massachusetts on April 7, 1948. She was the oldest of three daughters born to Clifton and Dorothy (Maguire) Hunt. She attended Lowell schools including the Belvidere School,the Oakland School, Moody Junior High and Lowell High School, graduating in 1965. It was there that she met her husband Brian. They were cast members in the high school production of "Onions in the Stew". They recently celebrated their 52nd wedding anniversary. After high school Alice continued her education at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst and New England College in Henniker, New Hampshire.



In addition to her husband she is survived by her two sons and their wives: Dr. Brian F. Sweeney Jr. and his wife Dr. Loretta Sweeney of Anchorage, Alaska and Dr. Jeffery C. Sweeney and his wife Brianna of Montgomery, Texas.



She also leaves behind five grandchildren: Kimberly McCune and her husband Michael, Jonathan Sweeney and Joshua Sweeney all of Montgomery Texas. Brian F. Sweeney lll and Brandon Sweeney of Anchorage, Alaska. She leaves one great grandson, Nash McCune also of Montgomery Texas. She was the "big" sister to Pamela McCabe and her husband Mark of Lowell and Judy Lalime and her husband Richard of Gilford, NH. She also is survived by her sisters and brothers in law: Mickaela Sweeney Cremin and her husband Michael, Joanne Sweeney McNamara, Richard Sweeney and his wife Linda, and David Sweeney and his wife Maureen. Alice leaves behind many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.



While Brian was a Navy physician, Alice called many places home; Baltimore Maryland, Newfoundland, SanDiego and Temecula,California. She also lived for many years in Anchorage, Alaska before retiring to Montgomery, Texas.



Alice loved fashion. She was always impeccably dressed and looked beautiful in everything she wore. She also loved to cook. Starting at an early age she would often bake brownies and cookies for the children in her Belvidere neighborhood. She enjoyed sewing, decorationg and hosting social events and parties; one time hosting and event at her home for Congressman Sonny Bono. She worked tirelessly on the committee for her 50th LHS reunion but illness kept her from attending. She had been looking forward to seeing and renewing old friendships. She was however, active on Facebook and able to reconnect with her high school friends. She loved touching base with people from her time growing up in Lowell.



In addition to raising her children, she worked as the office manager for her husband's medical practice for many years. At home and at the office she and Brian were seldom apart. She was always happiest surrounded by family.



SWEENEY - Due to COVID19, burial services will be private at the convenience of the family. Those wishing to may honor Alice's memory by contributing to the American Chestnut Foundation, 50 North Merrion Avenue, Suite 115, Asheville, NC 28804.



