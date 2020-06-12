Alice Christman
1941 - 2020
Loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother,

Great-Grandmother, Sister

LOWELL

Alice (Lovely) Christman age 78, died on June 2, 2020, after a battle with Dementia at Fairhaven Health Care Center. She was born on September 7, 1941 to Benjamin and Lillian Lovely (Scanlon) of Lowell. Alice was educated in Lowell Schools.

In 1959, Alice married Raymond O. Christman of Lowell and together they shared 61 wonderful years.

In her spare time, Alice loved working in her yard with her husband and tending to their flower gardens.

Prior to her retirement Alice worked at Casual Shoe in Lowell for many years as well as Raytheon Co. in South Lowell and Andover, MA.

She is survived by her husband, Raymond O. Christman, her daughters, Pamela Fundakowski (Christman) and her husband, Edward of Dracut, and Deboraha Reisner (Christman) and her husband, Eric of Allenstown, NH and her son, David Christman of Lowell; her two granddaughters, Jessica Dubois and her Fiancé, Justin Abreu of Hudson, NH, and Christine Fundakowski of Dracut and her Great Grandson, Brian LeBlanc of Dracut and his father, Danny LeBlanc of Nashua.

She is also survived by her sisters, Pearl Lovely of Lowell and Barbara Burns (Lovely) of Florida and her brother, Joseph Scanlon of California.

Alice was predeceased by her beloved son, Raymond P. Christman and her sister, Mary Kuczek (Lovely) of S. Lowell.

The Family would like to thank the staff at Fairhaven Healthcare Center for the care they gave to Alice during her final days.

A Private Family Service was held on June 8, 2020.

ARRANGEMENTS BY THE FAY McCABE FUNERAL DIRECTORS 978-459-9222 www.faymccabe.com



View the online memorial for Alice Christman


Published in Lowell Sun on Jun. 12, 2020.
