|
|
of Lowell, MA LOWELL, MA Alice Dorothy (Pulsifer) Gargan passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 1, 2019. Alice was born on July 29, 1921 in Lowell, Massachusetts. She was the youngest and last surviving child of Elmer and Winifred "Winnie" (Sheehan) Pulsifer, who were of mostly Irish decent. Her nine siblings affectionately nicknamed her "Artie".
At 17 years of age Alice wed Joseph P. Gargan, whom she was married to for 65 years until his passing in 2003. Alice and Joseph had three beautiful children together. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who always found ways to have fun and treat her children and grandchildren whenever she could.
During WWII Alice was employed by The Atlantic Parachute Company in Lowell, MA. Later in life she also worked for Raytheon and Honeywell. She was a religious person and member of the Catholic Church. Every night she would pray for the health and safety of her family often falling asleep with her prayer book on her chest.
Alice is survived by her three children: Dorothy A. (Gargan) Kaufman and her late husband Gary Kaufman of Lincoln, CA., Joanne D. Rich and her late husband James Rich of Dracut, MA., and Joseph P. Gargan Jr. and his wife Linda (Hodgson) Gargan of Hudson, NH. Alice also has several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Grandchildren: Colleen Beruman, the late Patricia Smith-Lopez, and Rebecca Dutton of CA; Kathleen (Rich) Keohane of MA; Leeann (Gargan) Sims, Joseph Gargan III, and Shawna Gargan of NH. Great-grandchildren: Angelina, Jessica, Vanessa, Kaitlyn, Briana, Cori Anne, Joseph Peter, and Keira Noelle. Great-great-grandchildren: Natalie and Jaydon. As well as many nieces and nephews.
Most of Alice's fondest memories were of the good times she spent with her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed taking vacations with her family and having her grandchildren visit for sleepovers where she and her husband would play games with them, make their favorite foods, and spoil them like crazy. Alice was a kind, patient, and loving grandmother.
For the last 14 years Alice has been a resident on the Alzheimer's Unit at D'youville Senior Care in Lowell, MA. At the time of her death she was the longest residing resident on her unit and had many friends and staff members there who cared deeply for her. While there she enjoyed dancing, listening to music from her youth, and reminiscing about her life through pictures. Alice's disease made it difficult for her to retain recent memories. However, she still knew and recognized her family right up until the day she died. Alice will forever be loved and missed by her family and will live on in their memories. Her family is comforted by the fact that she is now at peace and reunited with her loving husband.
Alice's family would like to express their deepest gratitude to all of the nurses and aides at D'youville Senior Care who took such wonderful care of her over the years. She wasn't just cared for, she was truly loved. GARGAN Relatives and friends are invited to attend Alice's Life Celebration at the MCKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell on Thursday from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM. Her Funeral Service will be held at the funeral home on Friday at 12:00 PM followed by burial in St. Mary Cemetery in Tewksbury. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Alice's memory to the D'youville Foundation, 981 Varnum Ave., Lowell, MA 01854 or to the of MA, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd, Waltham, MA 02452. For condolences and directions, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.
View the online memorial for Alice D. Gargan
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 3, 2019