of Tewksbury
TEWKSBURY
Mrs. Alice Elizabeth (Brennan) O'Connell of Tewksbury, passed away peacefully Friday, June 26, 2020, at her home. She was predeceased by her husband of Fifty Eight years, Thomas J. O'Connell who died in 2014.
A daughter of the late Harry and the late Mary (Newton) Brennan, she was born September 30, 1930, in Lowell, and educated in the local schools, graduating from Lowell High School, Class of 1948.
Prior to her marriage, Alice worked various jobs as a department store model, a secretary at Raytheon Corp., and a crossing guard for the City of Lowell. For nearly 60 years she made her home in Tewksbury.
Her survivors include her son, Dr. Michael T. O'Connell of Tewksbury, her daughter, Kathleen Keeffe and her husband, Thomas, of Pelham, NH, and their two children, her grandchildren, Nicholas and Emily Keeffe, her daughter, Patricia O'Connell-Racicot and her husband, Matthew Racicot, of Chattanooga, TN, and her son, Dr. Thomas P. O'Connell M.D. of Gulf Breeze, FL.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was predeceased by her two sisters.
O'Connell
DUE TO THE REGULATIONS IN PLACE DURING THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, HER FUNERAL WILL TAKE PLACE PRIVATELY FROM THE MAHONEY FUNERAL HOME, 187 NESMITH STREET, LOWELL 978-452-6361. MEMORIALS IN HER NAME TO THE ASPCA, 520 8TH AVE, 7TH FLOOR, NEW YORK, NY 10018. E-CONDOLENCE - MAHONEYFUNERALHOME.COM.
View the online memorial for Alice E. O'Connell
TEWKSBURY
Mrs. Alice Elizabeth (Brennan) O'Connell of Tewksbury, passed away peacefully Friday, June 26, 2020, at her home. She was predeceased by her husband of Fifty Eight years, Thomas J. O'Connell who died in 2014.
A daughter of the late Harry and the late Mary (Newton) Brennan, she was born September 30, 1930, in Lowell, and educated in the local schools, graduating from Lowell High School, Class of 1948.
Prior to her marriage, Alice worked various jobs as a department store model, a secretary at Raytheon Corp., and a crossing guard for the City of Lowell. For nearly 60 years she made her home in Tewksbury.
Her survivors include her son, Dr. Michael T. O'Connell of Tewksbury, her daughter, Kathleen Keeffe and her husband, Thomas, of Pelham, NH, and their two children, her grandchildren, Nicholas and Emily Keeffe, her daughter, Patricia O'Connell-Racicot and her husband, Matthew Racicot, of Chattanooga, TN, and her son, Dr. Thomas P. O'Connell M.D. of Gulf Breeze, FL.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was predeceased by her two sisters.
O'Connell
DUE TO THE REGULATIONS IN PLACE DURING THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, HER FUNERAL WILL TAKE PLACE PRIVATELY FROM THE MAHONEY FUNERAL HOME, 187 NESMITH STREET, LOWELL 978-452-6361. MEMORIALS IN HER NAME TO THE ASPCA, 520 8TH AVE, 7TH FLOOR, NEW YORK, NY 10018. E-CONDOLENCE - MAHONEYFUNERALHOME.COM.
View the online memorial for Alice E. O'Connell
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jun. 30, 2020.