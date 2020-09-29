Beloved Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, and Sister
Lowell
Alice Elizabeth (McNally) Sullivan passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020, with her family by her side. She lived a long, rewarding life centered on her family and her faith. Alice was born at home in Lowell on July 12, 1922, to Walter and Mary (McQuade) McNally. She was raised in the upper highlands and educated in the Lowell School System, was a graduate of Keith Hall and The Bradshaw Business School. She married the late James J. Sullivan on April 19, 1947. Alice spent most of her life in the upper highlands neighborhood, during a time when everyone knew each other and looked out for each other. Alice and James were married for 44 years, until his passing in 1991.
She was an active parishioner of St. Margaret's Church and held membership in the Blessed Virgin Mary Sodality. When her children were grown, Alice went to work in the Accounting Department of Sears, Roebuck & Company.
Alice loved people, and that love was evident at all her family gatherings and entertaining. Alice was a longtime volunteer at the St. John's Hospital Gift Shop.
Along with her husband and children, she loved spending time at her home at Newfound Lake and frequent day trips to the beach. Alice also enjoyed baking and needlecrafts and made numerous gifts of warm hand knitted scarfs and ear warmers to family and friends.
Alice spent her final years at D'Youville Senior Care. She remained an active resident and even joined the Red Hat Society and was a member of the Resident's Council there.
Alice was the mother of the late James J. Sulivan who passed away in 2010. She is survived by her three loving chidren, Brian Sullivan, Karen Sullivan, and Neil Sullivan; her grandchildren, Barbara Sullivan and her significant other, Joseph Cain, Megan Sullivan, Kristin Silva and her husband Eduardo, Ryan Sullivan and his wife Amanda, Lindsey Sullivan and her partner Mike Meek; seven great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; her sister, Mary Hirbour; her sister-in-law, Mary McNally; her brother-in-law, D. Harold Sullivan and his wife Eileen; also many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express their appreciation of the wonderful care and compassion of the nurses and staff at D'Youville Senior Care.
SULLIVAN—In Lowell, September 25, 2020 at D'Youville Senior Care, Alice E. (McNally) Sullivan, 98, the wife of the late James J. Sullivan. Family and friends may call at the FAY McCABE FUNERAL HOME, 105 MOORE STREET, LOWELL, on WEDNESDAY from 4 until 7 P.M. To ensure the health and safety of all who attend, social distancing will be in place and face masks will be required. Due to current restrictions, Alice's FUNERAL MASS on THURSDAY MORNING will be PRIVATE. Alice's GRAVESIDE BURIAL SERVICE will take place at ST. PATRICK'S CEMETERY on THURSDAY at 11:15A.M., to which the public is welcome to attend. As an expression of sympathy, donations in Alice's memory may be made to D'Youville Senior Care Activity Fund 981 Varnum Ave. Lowell, MA 01854.
