Badger Funeral Homes
347 KING ST
Littleton, MA 01460-1248
(978) 486-3709
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Badger Funeral Home
347 King Street
Littleton, MA
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Anne Parish
75 King St.
Interment
To be announced at a later date
Westlawn Cemetery
Alice (Chaput) Kosciuszek

Alice (Chaput) Kosciuszek Obituary
longtime Littleton resident; 98

Alice "Peg" E. (Chaput) Kosciuszek, age 98 and a longtime Littleton resident, passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at the Life Care Center of Nashoba Valley in Littleton. She was the wife of 60 years of the late Thaddeus "Ted" S. Kosciuszek. She is survived by her loving children: Paul Kosciuszek and his wife Anna Ruef of Weare, NH, Joseph Kosciuszek and his wife Laurie of Georgetown, MA, and Marie Kosciuszek of Littleton; and her cherished grandchildren: Thaddeus, Alexander, Margaret and Rose. She is survived by her sisters: Doris Marston, Dolly Werner, Toni Musgrave, and Anne Baker. She was predeceased by her brothers: Roland, Omer and Edward; and her sisters: Emma Mulhall and Rita Estella.

Kosciuszek

Family and friends will gather to honor and remember Peg on Thursday, January 9, from 4:00-7:00 pm in the Badger Funeral Home, 347 King St., Littleton. Her funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, January 10, at 10:00 am in St. Anne Church, 75 King St., Littleton. Burial will follow at Westlawn Cemetery, Littleton.

Arrangements under the care of Badger Funeral Home, Littleton. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: www.badgerfuneral.com.



Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 7, 2020
