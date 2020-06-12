Alice M. (Brodeur) Lemay, age 85, a longtime resident of Pelham, NH, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 8, 2020 at the Fairview Rehabilitation Center in Hudson. She was the loving wife of the late Roger Ovila Lemay.
Born in Lowell on December 11, 1934, she was a daughter of the late Albert B. and Antoinette M. (Trudel) Brodeur.
She was educated in the Lowell School system and was a longtime active parishioner of St. Patrick Church in Pelham.
Alice enjoyed knitting, baking, bowling and jigsaw puzzles.
Prior to her retirement, she was employed as a nurse's aide at D'Youville Senior Care and later worked as an Inspector at Computer Vision in Bedford, MA.
She is survived by two brothers and two sisters in law, Louis and Laura Brodeur of Milford, NH, Roland and Maryann Brodeur of Dracut; a sister and brother in law, Jeannette Wagner and her husband Phillippe of Wells, ME; a sister in law, Jeanne Brodeur of Windham, NH; a dear friend, Diane Ducharme of Ogunquit, ME; a brother in law, Paul Lemay of Lowell; her godchildren, Carol Marquis, Cheryl Albert, Jason Cloutier and Diane Anderson; also many nieces and nephews. She was also the sister of the late Normand Brodeur.
Relatives and friends will be received at the TYNGSBOROUGH FUNERAL HOME, 4 Cassaway Dr., Tyngsborough on Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. Funeral Monday morning with a Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick Church, 12 Main St., Pelham, NH. Please meet at Church. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Chelmsford. Those attending the services must wear a mask. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to ALSAC/ St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Shriners Hospitals for Children, Processing Center, P. O. Box 863765, Orlando, FL 32886. For online condolences or directions, please visit www.tyngsboroughfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun from Jun. 12 to Jun. 30, 2020.