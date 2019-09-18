Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home
371 Hooker Ave
Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
845-452-0460
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home
371 Hooker Ave
Poughkeepsie, NY
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home
371 Hooker Ave
Poughkeepsie, MA
Aline M. Jacques


1938 - 2019
Aline M. Jacques Obituary
Chelmsford

Aline M. (Dufault) Jacques, age 81, of Chelmsford, formerly of Wappingers Falls, NY, passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of the late Pierre E. Jacques, who passed away in 2008. Aline was born in Quebec, Canada on April 5, 1938 and was the sole daughter of the late Omer and Clarinda (Dupuis) Dufault. She grew up in Quebec, Canada. In 1968, she moved to New York shortly after her marriage to Pierre E. Jacques. They were married for 40 years. While living in NY, she was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Wappingers Falls, NY. She did a lot of volunteer work for St. Mary's Church and St. Mary's School in Wappingers Falls including designing for fashion shows and making church banners. She worked as a cashier at Caldor and Walmart for many years. In 2011, she moved to Chelmsford where she lived the rest of her life. She was a long time active member of the Chelmsford Senior Center Social Day Program where she enjoyed the social interactions, games, crafts, arts, exercises, and entertainment activities. She was well known and appreciated for baking and sharing many cakes and brownies with other clients, workers, and volunteers of the Chelmsford Senior Center Social Day Program. She was also a member of the Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Chelmsford where she enjoyed their music program, spiritual services, and had many people who loved and enjoyed her presence. Aline enjoyed cooking, laughing, singing, arts, crafts and spending time with family and friends. Her joy and smile is greatly missed. Aline leaves behind 3 children, 8 grandchildren, 4 brothers, and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. In addition to her parents and her husband, she is predeceased by her brothers Marcel and Jean-Claude Dufault.

Visiting Hours

Visiting Hours will be held on Saturday from 9 - 11 am at the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home, 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY. Her Funeral Service will be held in the funeral home at 11 o'clock. Interment to follow in Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery, 342 South Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY. Arrangements entrusted to the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. For online condolences, please visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM or find us on Facebook.



Published in Lowell Sun on Sept. 18, 2019
