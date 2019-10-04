Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Archambault Funeral Home
309 Pawtucket St
Lowell, MA 01854
978-459-9315
Graveside service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Aline West
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Aline N. West

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Aline N. West Obituary
Aline N. West

Loving Mother and Grandmother

Aline N. (Loiselle) West, age 91, a longtime resident of the Raymond J. Lord Manor in Lowell passed away peacefully on Sept. 29, 2019. She was the wife of the late Earl R. West. Aline was born in Lowell, MA on Dec. 18, 1927

a daughter of the late Emile and Lydia (Bergeron) Loiselle.

She is survived by her son Ronald A. Lanier of Orlando, FL and her 4 grandchildren.

Family and friends are invited to attend her Graveside Prayer Services on Saturday morning Oct. 5, 2019 at St. Joseph Cemetery at 10 o'clock. Interment will follow in the family lot. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Aline may be made to: Merrimack Valley Hospice, 360 Merrimack St., Lawrence, MA 01843. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the ARCHAMBAULT FUNERAL HOME, 309 Pawtucket St., Lowell, MA.
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Aline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now