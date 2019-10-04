|
|
Aline N. West
Loving Mother and Grandmother
Aline N. (Loiselle) West, age 91, a longtime resident of the Raymond J. Lord Manor in Lowell passed away peacefully on Sept. 29, 2019. She was the wife of the late Earl R. West. Aline was born in Lowell, MA on Dec. 18, 1927
a daughter of the late Emile and Lydia (Bergeron) Loiselle.
She is survived by her son Ronald A. Lanier of Orlando, FL and her 4 grandchildren.
Family and friends are invited to attend her Graveside Prayer Services on Saturday morning Oct. 5, 2019 at St. Joseph Cemetery at 10 o'clock. Interment will follow in the family lot. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Aline may be made to: Merrimack Valley Hospice, 360 Merrimack St., Lawrence, MA 01843. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the ARCHAMBAULT FUNERAL HOME, 309 Pawtucket St., Lowell, MA.
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 4, 2019