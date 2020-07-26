1/1
Aline Y. Morrissette
1934 - 2020
TEWKSBURY - Aline Y. Morrissette, age 85, a resident of Tewksbury and former longtime Lowell resident, died Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at D'Youville Senior Care in Lowell.

She was born in Lowell on November 17, 1934, and was the daughter of the late Fernando "Curly" and Laura L. (Frechette) Morrissette. She received her education in Lowell schools.

Prior to her retirement, Aline was employed for many years by Lowell Lingerie.

She enjoyed reading, playing cards, Lottery and the Game Show Network. Foxwoods was her favorite "Road trip" with her very special, big brother -Billy!

She cherished her time spent with her loving family, her "Kids" & John too!

Aline will be remembered for her sweet personality, her sense of humor and her countless "Oh Boys!" will be missed by all!

She is survived by her niece, Diane Spinney and her husband George of Valley Cottage, NY; her nephew, Dennis Morrissette and his wife Doris of Laconia, NH; her grandnephews and grandnieces, Joseph, Laura, Sarah, Derek, Jesse, and Justin; and her dear friends, John and Terry Hall of Dracut.

She was also the sister of the late Henry "Bill" Morrissette and Normand "Bobby" Morrissette, the sister-in-law of the late Pauline Morrissette and Catherine Morrissette, and the aunt of the late Robert Morrissette, Paul Morrissette, and Richard Morrissette.

MORRISSETTE - Relatives and friends are invited to attend Aline's Life Celebration at the MCKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell on Thursday, July 30th from 9:30 until 10:30 AM followed by her Funeral Mass at 11:00 AM at Ste. Marguerite Church in Dracut. Burial in St. Joseph Cemetery in Chelmsford. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Aline's memory to The Marfan Foundation, for Marfan Syndrome research at www.marfan.org or to the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center for cancer research at www.MSKCC.org. For condolences and directions, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.



View the online memorial for Aline Y. Morrissette


Published in Lowell Sun on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Celebration of Life
09:30 - 10:30 AM
MCKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME
JUL
30
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Ste. Marguerite Church
Funeral services provided by
McKenna-Ouellette D'Amato - A Life Celebration Home
327 Hildreth Street
Lowell, MA 01850
(978) 458-6183
