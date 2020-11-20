Chelmsford
On Monday, November 16, 2020, Alison Jane McGrath, loving sister, aunt, and friend passed away at the age of 66. Alison's personality was larger than life and she was the best storyteller. Alison was full of a lot of things, but especially love, laughter, and fun. Alison never went small in any aspect of her life. She always showed up for the people she loved most. Born on July 12, 1954 in Waltham, Massachusetts, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Anne McGrath. Alison was a life-long Chelmsford resident and cherished the friendships of her friends in town. Whether it was traveling the globe, golf league on Wednesdays or hosting a magical Alison dinner party, she loved to be surrounded by her friends. Alison was the owner of The Remington Group Travel agency for over 30 years and spent many years volunteering at the ARC - a center for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Alison created experiences for everyone around her, especially her nieces and nephews. Whether it was a 10th birthday limo ride to McDonalds, the most spectacular "fufu lala" or "Bomfy Bomf" dress she spotted in Lord & Taylor or showing up to various sporting events to give her loudest Alison voice, she made magical moments for all of us. Alison loved to travel, but her most favorite times were spent with her family at Lake Winnipesaukee, Cape Cod and the famous boat trips she shared with her brother Paul, cousin Kevin and best friend Jan. Some of her most favorite last memories were spent with her friend Robert who took such wonderful care of her. Alison is survived by her brother, Paul, and his wife Susan of Chatham, MA, her sister, Ellen Walsh, and her husband Jack of Ashland, MA, her niece, Kellee Senic, and her husband Boris of Walpole, MA, and her nephews, Kevin Walsh, and his wife Marianne of Dennis, MA, and Timothy Walsh, and his partner Chris of Dorchester, MA. She was the Fairy Godmother Aunt Alison to her great nieces and nephew, Maggie, Lexie and Matty Senic and godmother to two guys that truly meant the world to her, Andrew and Jeff Doyle. Alison is also survived by her best friend, confidant and soul sister, Mary Jo Saulis. Alison will also be forever remembered by her numerous cousins and friends who were family. Alison loved her dog Corky and was predeceased by her beloved dog Kelsea.
Graveside Service
Will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 11:00AM at Pine Ridge Cemetery, Chelmsford. In lieu of flowers please consider donations in Alison's name to The ARC: https://donate.thearc.org/give
