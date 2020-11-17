ManchesterOn November 7th, 2020, Allan Paul Foote, 83, passed away peacefully at the Community Hospice House in Merrimack, NH. Allan was born in Lowell, Ma, September 9, 1937, son of the late Louise (Peters) Foote and Allan C. Foote.Previous to his retirement he was employed by M.B.T.A. in Boston, Ma for 32 years. He was a ballroom dance instructor in a studio above the Dutch Tearoom in Lowell teaching the Mambo, Samba, Rumba, Tango, Cha Cha, Foxtrot and Merengue. When he discovered he was part Irish he wanted to learn the Irish Jig. Then he married a Polish girl and learned the Polish Polka. He attended local schools and graduated from Lowell High School.He enjoyed his ballroom dancing, trips to Foxwoods and recently completed his bucket list with a trip to Honolulu. He always enjoyed spending time with family and friends.He was predeceased by his wife of 54 years, Mary (Gacek) Foote, one sister Dorothy Sullivan and two brothers, Robert Foote and Donald Foote. He spent his last years dancing 4 nights a week with his loving companion of 4 years, Stephanie DiGiovanni, who brought so much joy to him and his family.Survivors include a son, Thomas P. Foote and wife Denise, two daughters, Donna L. Winsor and husband Donald and Deborah J. Gray. He was a beloved Papa to nine grandchildren, Angela Dunne, Laurie-Anne Loveday, Dylan Foote, Christie White, Jennifer Stevens, Brian Winsor, Morgan Nash and Lindsay and Peter Gray, three great grandchildren, Sierra Dunne, Julia Stevens and Elizabeth Winsor and one great-great granddaughter, Madelyn P. Dunne. Allan is also survived by two sisters Diane Camarda and Beverly Morrissette, two brothers, Allan Foote and Ronald Foote and several nieces and nephews.He was a humble, kind and patient man, loved by everyone. Took the cake as "Best Dad", always getting into mischief. Known as "Mr. Bojangles", he will always be dancing in Heaven.A service will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 11:00am at the Cremation Society of NH, 243 Hanover Street, Manchester, NH. Please follow procedures for COVID 19 and wear a facemask and practice social distancing.