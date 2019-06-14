|
of Chelmsford
Allyson M. (King) Raffaelo of Chelmsford died on June 11, 2019 after a long illness surrounded by her family.
She was the beloved wife of Robert M. Raffaelo of Chemsford. Loving mother of Marie Luppold and her significant other Jason Pond of Tyngsborough, Christine Raffaelo of Chelmsford and Robert A. Raffaelo of Ayer. Loving grandmother of Amber Uzzell, Justin Uzzell, and Joshua Luppold. She is also survived by a brother Matthew P. King of Ayer and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and her beloved dog, Miles.
She is predeceased by her parents, the late James P. and Kathryn King.
Raffaelo
Visiting hours will be held in Shawsheen Funeral Home, 281 The Great Road, BEDFORD on Monday, June 17, 2019 4pm to 8pm. Family and friends are invited.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her memory to the .
The Raffaelo Family extends their gratitude to Lowell General Hospital's ICU (ground floor) and Palm Manor Nursing Home.
More info and directions: shawsheenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on June 14, 2019