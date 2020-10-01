...Wang Laboratories; 80
TEWKSBURY
Alma Theresa (Wentzell) Ploof, age 80, formerly of Tewksbury, died peacefully Sunday, September 27, after a period of declining health at the Mansfield Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Mansfield-Storrs, CT. She was the beloved wife for fifty-seven years of Arthur H. Ploof, who died in 2018.
She was born in Cambridge, a daughter of the late Ralph and Flora (Migneault) Wentzell. and lived in Tewksbury most of her life, where she and Arthur raised their family.
Alma was an avid crafter who loved making gifts for friends and family. She always had a project to work on, whether she was crocheting a blanket or counted cross-stitching a personalized message. And she loved having lunch with her friends, especially at Pickity Place.
Alma retired from Wang Laboratories, where she had worked as a secretary.
She leaves four children, Ron Ploof and his wife Tara (Quan) of Aliso Viejo, CA, Donald A. Ploof of Groton, MA, Daniel A. Ploof and his partner Mario Alvarez of Groton, MA, and Lynne A. Ploof and Albert Klopfer of Coventry, CT; five grandchildren, Bryan Ploof of CA, Stephanie Ploof of NC, Tanner Ploof, Cameron Klopfer, and Annika Klopfer, all of CT; many nieces and nephews; and was predeceased by her brother, R. Frederick Wentzell, and sister Ann Harring.
ARRANGEMENTS
Following Covid-19 guidelines, visiting hours Sunday, October 4, from 3:00 until 5:00 p.m. in the Tewksbury Funeral Home, corner of 1 Dewey and 975 Main Sts. (Rte. 38) TEWKSBURY CENTER, Ph. (800 in MA or 978) 851 2950. Her funeral Mass will be held Monday at 11:30 a.m. in St. William's Church, 1351 Main St. (Rte. 38) Tewksbury. (Mass will Livestream at www.facebook.com/stwilliamscatholicchurch
) Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery, No. Tewksbury. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Make-A-Wish, 133 Federal Street, 2nd Floor, Boston, MA 02110, or via www.wish.org/massri
are appreciated. For e-condolences visit www.legacy.com
