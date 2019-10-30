|
|
Loving Husband, Father, Grandfather,
Great-Grandfather and Brother
Billerica
Almon "Bob" R. Allard, Age 77, beloved husband of Marilyn D. (Mann) Allard died Monday at their home surrounded by his family after a long illness.
He was born in Winchester, April 1, 1942, a son of the late Almon and Christine (Carter) Allard and was raised in Wilmington and moved to Billerica 53 years ago.
Bob worked as a certified arborist, truck driver, locksmith and was employed by O'Connor Hardware in Billerica as "The Voice of O'Connor Hardware" for over 30 years prior to his retirement. He was an active member of the First Congregational Church in Billerica and sang in the choir for over 35 years. Bob enjoyed woodworking, music, camping, horses and reading.
Besides his wife, Bob is survived by his daughters, Jean Button and her husband Kevin of Billerica and Karilyn Allard of Londonderry, NH; his brother, Richard Allard and his wife Lynne of N. Hampton, NH; his sister, Dorothea Aery of Orlando, FL; his grandchildren, Catie Button and her wife Alex McCaffrey, Diana Gambale and her husband John, Michelle Button and her fiancé Keith Williams and Laura Button and her fiancé Zachery Smith, Rhianna, Seneca and Alan Moyer and his great grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Emily and Natalie Gambale.
A Memorial Service will be held Sunday at the First Congregational Church, 18 Andover Rd., Billerica at 1 p.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Memorial contributions may be made to the Perkins School for the Blind, Perkins Trust, 175 North Beacon St., Watertown, MA 02472 www.perkins.org or The Carroll Center for the Blind, 770 Centre St., Newton, MA 02458 www.carroll.org Arrangements under the care of the Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home, Billerica. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com
View the online memorial for Almon "Bob" R. Allard
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 30, 2019