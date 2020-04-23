|
|
of Pepperell, MA; 68
PEPPERELL, MA
Alois A. Cieplik of Pepperell, MA passed away on April 18th, 2020 at home surrounded by his family at the age of 68.
Alois A. Cieplik, son of Alois & Sofia Cieplik was born on June 19, 1951 in Augsburg, Germany. He grew up in post-war Germany with his parents and older sister, Celina up until 1961. His father was a survivor of the Auschwitz Concentration Camp and mother was part of a forced labor camp in Germany. In 1961, they immigrated to New York City and subsequently moved to the Polish Triangle located in Dorchester where they lived with friends and family.
He graduated from Boston English High School in 1970 and completed higher education courses at Wentworth Institute of Technology. Soon after, he established himself at ND Security Systems as a Central Station Dispatcher and then as an Alarm System Inspector for AFA covering the Greater New England Area for over 45 years.
In 1978, he married the love of his life, Jadwiga Pieluzek and in 1980, had a daughter named Ursula. In 1984, he took his family to Pepperell, MA where he fell in love with the surrounding areas and spacious lands.
Alex grew up fond of specific hobbies such as flight simulators and strategic military games always looking to upgrade his computer to the best technology. As a result of his upbringing in Germany, he always looked forward to reading and enjoying the latest military shows and articles. One of his pride and joys, beside his family, was his first Corvette from the 60's with side exhaust pipes. He would always share stories of his driving escapades in and around the Boston area to whomever would listen.
When he wasn't busy moving around, there was nothing better than pulling up a chair with family and enjoying the backyard listening to nature. He could truly appreciate life for what it was down to its simplicity.
Alois is survived by his wife Jadwiga of Pepperell, daughter Ursula Cieplik and her partner Veeral Bharucha of New Hampshire, and sister Celina Kusznier and husband Eugene of New Jersey.
CIEPLIK
Alois A., of Pepperell. April 18, 2020. For the safety of those we love and care so much for, funeral services for Alois will be private. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery - Pepperell. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in honor of Alois to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at . For online guestbook and memorial page please see www.mcgaffiganfuneral.com.
View the online memorial for Alois A. Cieplik
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 23, 2020