of Chester, VT Chester, VT On March 30, 2019, Alphee Lorenzo Parent, (AKA "Big Al") 86, of Chester, VT, formerly of Lowell, MA, son of Joseph and Corona Parent, passed away in his home surrounded by his family. Born on April 12, 1932, Alphee is survived by Patricia, the love and light of his life and wife of 66 years, his eight children; 5 sons, Paul Parent, Mark Parent, Robert Parent, Jeffrey Parent and his wife Lee Ann, Scott Parent and his husband Wade Cote, and 3 daughters: Corinne (Parent) Davis and her husband Scott, Tina Parent, and Elizabeth (Parent) Wagner. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren as well as many adoring extended family members and friends. He was the love of everybody's life and his joy for life and love cannot be described or contained.
Predeceased by his beloved sons in law, Ross Wagner and Leonard Belmarce. PARENT Alphee "Big Al" Lorenzo Parent, 86, died March 30, 2019. Services will be held at Dolan Funeral Home, Chelmsford, MA, on Thursday,April 4 from 4-8 PM. In celebration of Alphee's happy-go-lucky nature the family invites attendees to wear Hawaiian shirts and/or Patriots attire to the services. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in his honor to the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Norris Cotton Cancer Center in Lebanon, NH, or the University of Washington Merkel Cell Carcinoma Research organization (merkelcell.org).
