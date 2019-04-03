Lowell Sun Obituaries
Alphee Lorenzo Parent Obituary
Alphee Lorenzo Parent, 86

Alphee "Big Al" Lorenzo Parent, 86, died March 30, 2019. Services will be held at Dolan Funeral Home, Chelmsford, MA, on Thursday, April 4 from 4-8 PM. In celebration of Alphee's happy-go-lucky nature the family invites attendees to wear Hawaiian shirts and/or Patriots attire to the services. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in his honor to the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Norris Cotton Cancer Center in Lebanon, NH, or the University of Washington Merkel Cell Carcinoma Research organization (merkelcell.org).

ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 3, 2019
