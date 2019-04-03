|
Alphee Lorenzo Parent, 86
Alphee "Big Al" Lorenzo Parent, 86, died March 30, 2019. Services will be held at Dolan Funeral Home, Chelmsford, MA, on Thursday, April 4 from 4-8 PM. In celebration of Alphee's happy-go-lucky nature the family invites attendees to wear Hawaiian shirts and/or Patriots attire to the services. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in his honor to the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Norris Cotton Cancer Center in Lebanon, NH, or the University of Washington Merkel Cell Carcinoma Research organization (merkelcell.org).
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 3, 2019