Loving mother, grandmother,aunt and friendAmalea "Emily " Karayianis, 97, of Lowell passed away peacefully on Sunday June 7, 2020.She was the beloved wife for 64 happy years of the late William Karayianis who died in 2012.Born in Haverhill, Massachusetts, on May 4, 1923, a daughter of the late Nicholas and Koula Linardos, she was raised in Newburyport MA and was a graduate of Newburyport High School.Emily went onto Burdett Business School in Lynn, MA.Prior to her retirement, she was a tax examiner for the U.S. Government with the Internal Revenue Service for many years.A member of the Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church in Lowell, Emily was active with the Ladies Philoptochos Society of her church.She is survived by her daughter Sharon Karayianis, M.D. of Hawaii; her son Charles Karayianis of Lowell; and her beloved granddaughter Amelia Karayianis of Worcester, MA.Amalea was predeceased by her sisters Despina Linardos, Oreanthe Dimakis and Mary Lazares.KarayianisDue to the Covid – 19 state and federal restrictions, her Funeral Service will be private with burial in Oak Hill Cemetery in Newburyport, MA. A Memorial Service will be celebrated at a later date to be announced. E-condolences at www.odonnellfuneral;home.com. Those wishing may make contributions in her memory to the TRANSFIGURATION GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH, Fr. John Sarantos Way, Lowell, MA 01854. Arrangements by the O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME - LOWELL – (978) – 458-8768.