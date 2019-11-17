Lowell Sun Obituaries
Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
(978) 957-5032
Memorial service
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church
16 Lewis St.
Lowell, MA
View Map
Amalia E. Cricones


1930 - 2019
Amalia E. Cricones Obituary
Loving Mother, Grandmother, and Friend

DRACUT

Amalia E. Cricones, age 89, passed away at her home in Dracut on Saturday, November 9, 2019, surrounded by her dear family. She was the wife of the late Deno J. Cricones.

Amalia was born in Dracut, MA on January 30, 1930. She was a daughter of the late George and Anastasia (Karanzalis) Chappas. In her free time, she loved traveling cross country with her husband, sewing, knitting, and playing bingo. She also loved watching Boston sports, especially the Red Sox and the Patriots. Beyond all else though, Amalia loved her family, and cherished the time she got to spend with them.

Cricones

Friends and family are invited to attend Amalia's 40 day memorial service that will be held on December 15, at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 16 Lewis St., Lowell, MA at 10 a.m. To leave an online message or condolence, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com.



Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 17, 2019
