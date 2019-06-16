|
Amanda M. (Zananiri) Louh, 52, of Lowell passed away unexpectedly ?Thursday evening at Lowell General Hospital surrounded by her loving family.
She was the beloved wife of Azar J. Louh, with whom she recently celebrated their 28th wedding anniversary.
Born in Amman, Jordan, November 13, 1966, a daughter of the late Mahfouz and Virginia Zananiri, she immigrated to the United States at an early age where she attended school at St. Margaret's and Keith Hall.
She was active with her church, St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church in Lowell, where she would support multiple functions through the Ladies Society. Prior to her retirement, Amanda worked at Demoulas/Market Basket for many years as a Deli Manager.
Amanda's personality was always loving, happy and joyful. She had a great sense of humor, loved to cook, looked forward to her Arabic coffee, but most of all cherished time with her family. Amanda also loved sitcom reruns from the 80s and 90s, especially the Golden Girls.
She was a devoted mother, wife, sister, aunt and godmother. Her love for her family was her main priority where she would always try to fulfill their needs before her own. Amanda had a heart of gold and would express her love with hugs and kisses.
Amanda is survived by her husband and three kids Virginia, Nuha, and Jamil Louh; her sister and brother in-law, Juliette and Zaki Louh, four nephews; Azar, Mack, Chris, and Steven Louh, as well as several brother and sister in-laws, and many grandnephew and nieces.
Friends may call at ST. GEORGE ANTIOCHIAN ORTHODOX CHURCH, BOWERS ST., in LOWELL ?from 10 to 12 o'clock on Tuesday morning followed by her Funeral Service at the church ?at 12 noon. Burial will follow at the Westlawn Cemetery. E-condolences/directions atwww.odonnellfuneralhome.com. Those wishing may make contributions in her memory to St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church, Bowers St., ?Lowell, MA 01854. Arrangements by Funeral Director James F. O'Donnell, Jr. ?(978) 458-8768.
Published in Lowell Sun on June 16, 2019