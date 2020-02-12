|
Chelmsford
Amanda Miller, 59, a longtime resident of Chelmsford, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, February 9, 2020 surrounded by her loving family after a courageous 10 year battle with breast cancer. She was born in London, England on October 16, 1960, the daughter of the late Andrew and Anita (Penwarden) Polack. Amanda worked as a VP of Human Resources at Brown Brothers Harriman in Boston. She loved gardening, traveling and playing tennis. Amanda was an avid Patriots fan. She enjoyed spending time with her family and many friends. Amanda will be dearly missed. She is survived by her husband Steven Miller of Chelmsford; her two daughters; Victoria Miller and Sarah Miller both of Chelmsford, her brother, Tony Polack of England, her father-in-law and mother-in-law Joe and Judy Miller of FL, her brother-in-law, Michael Miller and his wife Ellen of North Reading, her sister-in-law, Lisa Miller of NH, her niece, Samantha Miller of NH, and her nephew, George Polack of England. Amanda was predeceased by her brother-in-law; Kevin Miller and her sister-in-law; Louise Polack.
A Memorial Service to celebrate Amanda's life will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 10:00 am at the First Parish Unitarian Universalist Church, 2 Westford St. CHELMSFORD. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Amanda's memory to The Virgina Thurston Healing Garden, 145 Bolton Road, Harvard, MA 01451 or First Parish Unitarian Universalist Church, 2 Westford, St. Chelmsford, MA 01824. Funeral Director Paul A. Hardy, Jr. For directions and online guestbook, visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM or find us on Facebook.
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 12, 2020