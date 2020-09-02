WilmingtonAmelia Ann (Woodman) Thomas, 102, died peacefully at Belvedere Health Center, Lowell Massachusetts on August 12, 2020. Born in Washburn, Maine on August 27, 1917, she was the daughter of the late Bertha (Crouse) and Wallace Woodman of Washburn ME. She was the wife of the late Orin Thomas, Jr and raised five children with him in Rutland, Vermont. Amelia is survived by her daughter, Jane (Ray Forest) of Wilmington, her brother, Ellsworth Woodman (Delores) of Washburn, Maine, her sister-in-law Margaret Woodman (wife of the late Belford Woodman) of Presque Isle, Maine, her daughter-in-law Patricia Bergman (wife of late Richard Thomas) of Colonial Beach, Virginia; grandchildren Deidre, Michael, and Eric Austin, Lisa Gordman, Leslie Thomas, Richard Thomas, Jr (Holly), Michele Stump (Joseph), Rebecca Forest (David Bulley), Russell Forest (Diane), and many wonderful nieces, nephews, and great grand-children. Amelia was predeceased by her children Richard Thomas, Mary Austin, Steven Thomas and Laurie Magowan, and her siblings Wallace, Iris, Ada, Phyllis, Llewellyn, Belford, Chester, and Natalie.Due to COVID19, the family will have a private memorial in the coming year. For the full oitbuary, to share condolences and memories visit amelia-ann-thomas@forevermissed.com