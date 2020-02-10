|
Amelia Rodrigues (Almeida) Tuttle, 88, a native of Lowell and long-time resident of Dracut, died peacefully in the company of family at her home in West Roxbury on Friday, February 7. Amy was the fifth child and only daughter of John Rodrigues and Amelia (Cabral) Almeida, immigrants from São Miguel island in the Azores of Portugal who settled in Lowell in the 1910s and later moved to Dracut. She was predeceased by her brothers Joseph R., Francis R., John R., and George R. Almeida, whose families are spread across the United States.
Amy's greatest pride and lasting legacy were her three sons and extended family. She was predeceased by her eldest son James H. "Jimmy" Tuttle, husband of Andrea (Pigeon) Tuttle of Dracut, and father of James G. Tuttle of Dracut and Amelia M. Hugh and her husband Kenneth Hugh of Nashua, New Hampshire. She is survived by her son Richard J. Tuttle and his wife Barbara (Colitses) Tuttle of Blue Springs, Missouri, and their five sons and families: Joshua J. Tuttle and his wife Stevie (Nix) of New Braunfels, Texas; and Isaac D. Tuttle and wife Mallory (Hoskins) Tuttle; Nicholas C. Tuttle and wife Mary Shaw; Philip J. Tuttle and wife Kasandra (Aslanidis) Tuttle; and Matthew R. Tuttle; all of Columbia, Missouri. Amy also is survived by her youngest son, William D. Tuttle III and his wife Karin A. (Scholle) Tuttle of West Roxbury, and their children, Julia E. Tuttle of Somerville and John Peter Tuttle of Allston. In addition, Amy is survived by ten great grandchildren, her dear niece Carol (Almeida) Souza of Oregon, and many other nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A child of the Great Depression, Amy grew up on Butler Avenue in Lowell and graduated Lowell High School in 1949. She attended secretarial school before traveling the world as an Army wife and young mother, living in Japan (her favorite), Germany, Florida, Alabama, Texas, Maryland, and New Jersey. She worked for many years as a tax examiner for the Internal Revenue Service in Andover and Methuen before retiring in 1994.
Amy enjoyed and was a master of many crafts, including dried flower arranging, jewelry making, sewing, and knitting. She loved to dance, from her younger years swing dancing to the big bands at the Commodore in Lowell, to western and line dancing at events in the Lowell area later in life. She was a regular at senior activities in Lowell and Dracut in the 1990s and 2000s, before moving to Sophia Snow Place in 2014 to be near family. Amy loved all animals, including her cat and long-time companion, Sarge.
Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Thursday, February 13th, from 4 to 7 pm, in DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., Dracut. Her prayer service will be held immediately following at 7PM. Amy will be interred with her parents at St. Patrick Cemetery in South Lowell, near her childhood home. To leave an online condolence or memory please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com or find us on Facebook under "Dracut Funeral Home."
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 10, 2020