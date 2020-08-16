BerwickAmelita ("Amy") R. Houlné, née Bissaro, age 94, died from heart failure on July 18, 2020, at her home in Berwick, ME. She was born in Fall River, MA, to Augusto and Célina Bissaro, née Gamache, on November 3, 1925. She married Paul F. Houlné on September 2, 1946, and moved to Lowell, and then Billerica, MA, to raise their 5 children. In 1989, they retired to Berwick, ME, to be near their children and grand-children.Amy will be sorely missed by her surviving children - her son Mark, and his wife Susan Houlné of Sebastian, FL, and her daughters Jeannine and husband Joe Gallo of Gloucester, MA, Joan Célina and husband Stephen Geller of Springfield, VT, and Gloria Houlné of Berwick, ME - as well as by 7 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She also leaves two brothers, Dino and Oscar Bissaro. She'll be joining her husband Paul, her son Stephen (who died in 2015), her brother Dario Bissaro, her great-niece Hannah Krom and all the in-laws of her generation.A private ceremony will take place with immediate family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your local Public Library in her name.