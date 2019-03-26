Amoza Blanchet

Amoza Blanchet, 84, of Methuen passed away peacefully at the Prescott House nursing home Saturday, March 23, 2019 with her husband by her side. Born in Notre Dame du Lac, Canada she is the daughter of the late Joseph Beaulieu and Alma Fortin.



Amoza completed her education in Canada. She worked for Malden Mills and Raytheon, after retirement she worked for the Sisters of The Presentation in Methuen for many years. Amoza was predeceased by her sister Rosanne, her brothers Paul, Louis, Jean. She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years Fernand Blanchet her sister Gaetane (Theodore Landry) and brother Joachim (Anne) Beaulieu. She also leaves her brothers, sisters in law: Eudore (Lucille) Blanchet, Lionel (Gisele) Blanchet, David (Jeannine)Blanchet, Marguerite Blanchet, Imelda (Christian) Belzile, Francine (Pierre) Lamy, Ghislain (Lise) Blanchet, many nephews, nieces and friends.



BLANCHET - Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Thursday, March 28th from 9:30am to 11:00am at St. Theresa Church of Our Lady of Good Counsel Parish, 22 Plymouth Street, Methuen to be followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 11:00am. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Edgar J. Racicot Inc., 1400 Broadway Rd., Dracut, MA 01826, online condolences may be shared at www.racicotfuneralhome.com.