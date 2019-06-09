|
|
of Ayer
AYER
Amy E. (Diemert) Martone, 48, of Ayer, died of a rare brain disease, Thursday, June 6, 2019 at home, surrounded by her devoted family.
Amy was born in Boston, July 22, 1970, the daughter of Jean F. (McDonald) Diemert the late Jacob C. Diemert and grew up in Acton.
She attended Acton schools, graduating from Acton-Boxboro High School in 1988. She continued her education at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville where she received a B.S. in Psychology and a Masters in Education. Amy was a member of the Sigma Sigma Sigma Sorority.
Amy began her teaching career in Concord at the Peabody Middle School. Amy and Joe moved to Ayer in 1998 and Amy continued her career, teaching math at the Ayer Middle School, later the Ayer-Shirley Regional Middle School, in 2003.
Amy was a member of St. Mary's Church in Ayer and taught Faith Formation classes there. She loved teaching children. Amy was an avid fan of her sons' hockey teams and other events in which the boys participated and served as the treasurer of the Hockey boosters for six years.
In addition to her mother of Ayer, she leaves her husband of 25 years Joseph W. Martone; three sons, Nicholas J. Martone, Ryan J. Martone, Brady C. Martone all of Ayer; her sister, Christen Cady of Hampton, NH the loving aunt to Sophia and Anna Cady, Derek, Jaime, and Jordan Sundberg and Julia, Mark and Emily Martone.
Martone
Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 AM Friday, June 14, 2019 at St. Mary's Church, 31 Shirley Street, Ayer.
Calling hours are 3-7 PM Thursday, June 13th at Anderson Funeral Home, 25 Fitchburg Rd., (Rte 2A) Ayer. For additional information or to leave an on line condolence please visit www.andersonfuneral.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to the CJD Foundation, 3634 W. Market Street, Suite 110, Akron, OH 44333, [email protected]
View the online memorial for Amy E. (Diemert) Martone
Published in Lowell Sun on June 9, 2019