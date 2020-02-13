Lowell Sun Obituaries
McKenna-Ouellette Funeral Home
327 Hildreth Street
Lowell, MA 01850
(978) 458-6183
Service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McKenna-Ouellette Funeral Home
327 Hildreth Street
Lowell, MA
Service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Cemetery Chapel
96 Riverneck Road
Chelmsford, MA
Burial
To be announced at a later date
St. Joseph Cemetery
Ana L. Hernandez
of Dracut; 78

DRACUT

Ana L. Hernandez, age 78, a resident of Dracut died Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico on November 2, 1941, and was the eldest of twelve children of the late Valintin Carrasquillo and Emerita Serrano.

Ana was an active member of the Christian Church of Ebbenezer in Lowell.

She enjoyed fishing, cooking, decorating for events and above all spending time in the company of her loving family. Her family remembers her for her ability to make others laugh.

She is survived by her son, Osvaldo "Ozzie" Hernandez of Dracut; a daughter, Nelly Hernandez of Lowell; three grandchildren, Kiana Lee Zabala, Jorge L. Cruz, and Oswald E. Cruz; six sisters; two brothers; and many nieces and nephews.

HERNANDEZ

Relatives and friends are invited to attend Ana's Life Celebration at the MCKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell on Friday from 4:00 until 8:00 PM. Her Funeral will be held from the funeral home on Saturday at 10AM followed by her Funeral Service at 11:00 AM At St. Joseph Cemetery Chapel, 96 Riverneck Rd., Chelmsford. For condolences and directions please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.



Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 13, 2020
