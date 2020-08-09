WESTFORD – Andre A. Lagasse, age 82, a longtime resident of Westford passed away on Thursday August 6, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of the late Theresa M. (Boulard) Lagasse whom died this past January, after 59 years of marriage.
Born in Lowell on May 8, 1938, he was a son of the late Archille and Dorothy (Dufault) Lagasse. He was schooled through the Lowell Public School System and worked alongside his father and brothers building homes for their family business. He went on to work at Arlin Manufacturing in Lowell where he retired as a foreman. Before retiring from Arlin, Andre and his son Donald established Printing Solutions Inc. in Westford in 1991 where Andre was President, and with the help and hard work of their family made a successful family business.
Andre was a longtime member and past president of the Franco American Club in Westford. He was also a communicate of St. Catherine's Church in Westford. Andre enjoyed spending quality time with his family and friends. Throughout the years, trips to Ashworth by the Sea, family camping at Bayley Resort Campground, Foxwoods and Mohegan Son Casinos were all at the top of his list.
He is survived by a son and daughter in law, Donald Lagasse and his wife Robin of Westford; a daughter and son in law, Darlene Winn and her husband John of Westford, four beautiful grandchildren and their significant others: Amanda Lagasse and her fiancé Josh Gammon of York, ME, Danielle Lagasse of Westford and her boyfriend Joseph Williams of Billerica, DJ Lagasse and his wife Abigail of Westford, Tyler Winn of Westford; two beautiful great-grandchildren, Carter Gammon and Aurora Lagasse; two brothers and two sisters in law, Armand Lagasse and his wife Anita of Chelmsford and Archille Lagasse and his wife Meg of Hanover; five sisters and two brothers in law, Jeannette Guillemette and Armand Perron of Nashua, Lucille Delfino of Ohio, Ruth Rachel Arsenault of Loudon, Dorothy Sjoman and her husband Paul of FL and Rose Gatteney and her husband Louie of FL; also many nieces, nephews and countless longtime friends.
He was also the brother of the late Leon, Robert and Raymond Lagasse, Pauline Ducharme, Doris Proulx, Bernadette Leahey and Irene Ricard.
Relatives and friends will be received on Tuesday morning from 11 a.m. to 12 noon at the TYNGSBOROUGH FUNERAL HOME 4 Cassaway Dr., Tyngsborough. Committal Services will take place immediately following at 1 p.m. in St. Catherine Cemetery, Westford. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make a memorial donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
