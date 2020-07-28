Wilmington
Andre M. LaFave, age 81, passed away suddenly on July 26th, 2020. Beloved husband of Barbara (Johnson) LaFave of Wilmington, loving father of Cheryl Joyce of Wilmington, Andy LaFave, Jr. of NH, Stephen LaFave of Wilmington, Lori Leon of Wilmington, Cynthia Larsen of Dracut, James LaFave of Tewksbury and Barbara McHugh of Wilmington, grandfather of 20 and great-grandfather of 18. Son of the late Albine and Marie LaFave, dear brother of Marilyn Reiss, predeceased by 6 siblings. Andre is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will be held at the Nichols Funeral Home, 187 Middlesex Ave., (Rt 62), Wilmington, on Thursday July 30th, from 4-7 p.m. Masks are required in the funeral home. Memorial donations in Andre's name can be made to the Ronald McDonald House of New England, Inc., 250 1st Avenue, Boston, MA 02129. www.nicholsfuneralhome.com View the online memorial for Andre M. LaFave