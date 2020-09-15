Lowell
Andrew A. "Andy" "Andrzej" Stopyra, 61, died peacefully Friday, September 11, 2020, at Lahey Hospital in Burlington. He is the beloved husband of Karen L. (Gonsalves) Stopyra with whom he shared 29 years of marriage and 43 years together.
Andy was born on September 28, 1958 in Torun, Poland and is the son of Janina (Skiba) Stopyra of Lowell, MA and the late Julian Stopyra. His family immigrated to the United States in 1968 when he was only 8 years old. He attended St. Stanislaus Catholic School in Lowell and continued his education at Lowell High School. He was also a communicant of the Holy Trinity Polish Catholic Church in Lowell.
In his younger years, Andy worked as an expeditor for Wang Laboratories and was employed as a technician at Fluid Solutions.
In his free time, he enjoyed music, fishing, trivia and spending time with his friends at the Dom Polski. Andy was an avid animal lover and always had at least one or more pets in his home at all times. Andy was truly most proud of his Polish heritage, from the traditions, cuisines, and music. He also cherished his time with family. In his younger years, he enjoyed camping trips with his wife Karen, and later their trips to Saratoga and Florida. Andy will be forever missed for his quick wit and sassy sense of humor.
In addition to his wife Karen, and his mother Janina, he is survived by his nieces and nephews; Julie Stopyra, Peter Stopyra and his wife Natalie, Marsha Paquette her husband Eric, Richard Stopyra and his wife Devon, and Samantha Luppold and her husband William, his sister-in-law, Doreen Stopyra, his in-laws; Kenneth Gonsalves and his wife Jane, Kathy Gonsalves and her partner Steve, John Gonsalves and his wife Reta, David Gonsalves and his wife Allyson, Chris Gonsalves and his partner Carol, Michael Gonsalves and his wife Tina, Toni Robbins and her husband Jason, and Thomas Gonsalves. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, and dear friends.
Andy was predeceased by his brothers Emil Stopyra and his wife Teresa, Theodore Stopyra, and Edward Stopyra, and his in-laws, Rita and John Gonsalves and his sister-in-law Rita Ypya and her husband Roger.
Relatives and friends are invited to Andy's WALK THROUGH visitation on THURSDAY, September 17th from 5 until 7 PM at DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Avenue, Dracut, MA. Please wear face masks and follow social distancing guidelines. His funeral will be held privately at Holy Trinity Polish Church, High Street, Lowell. All guests are invited to Andy's graveside and interment in Holy Trinity Cemetery, 155 Boston Road, Lowell, MA at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Andy's name to MSPCA at Nevins Farm, 400 Broadway, Methuen, MA 01844. To leave an online condolence, story, or message please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com View the online memorial for ANDREW A. STOPYRA