More Obituaries for Andrew Moynihan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrew F. (Andy) Moynihan


1942 - 2020
Andrew F. (Andy) Moynihan Obituary
formerly of North Andover

HAMILTON, MA

Andrew F. (Andy) Moynihan, 77, of Hamilton, MA and formerly of North Andover, passed away on April 25, 2020 at the in Danvers after a courageous battle with cancer. Andy was born in Lawrence, MA, the son of the late Andrew and Frances (Whittaker) Moynihan. Andy graduated from North Andover High School, Class of 1960, and later served in the United States Air Force. He also worked for many years as a service manager at Hewlett-Packard. He loved gardening and restoring antique cars. He was a past president and member of the Board of Directors of the North Shore Old Car Club, as well as a member of the Early Ford V-8 Club of America. Andy proudly served his country and was a member of the American Legion Post 194 in Hamilton, MA.

Andy is survived by his loving wife, Laurel (Potter) Moynihan, with whom he would have celebrated his 55th wedding anniversary on May 1st, as well as his daughter, Kathleen Moynihan, of Hoboken, NJ and his son, Andrew A. Moynihan, of Ipswich, MA.

Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to: MSPCA at Nevins Farm, 400 Broadway, Methuen, MA 01844. mspca.org.

Moynihan

A private funeral service will be at Ridgewood Cemetery in North Andover. To leave on-line condolences, please visit www.contefuneralhomes.com.



View the online memorial for Andrew F. (Andy) Moynihan
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 28, 2020
