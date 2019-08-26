|
Andrew F. Sheehan, of Chelmsford, passed away peacefully on Thursday evening at Lowell General Hospital surrounded by his family after a brief illness. He was 70.
He was the beloved husband of Donna (Stephens) Sheehan for more than 48 years. A life-long Chelmsford resident, he enjoyed spending time at his family home in York, Maine.
Born in Lowell, Massachusetts on August 28, 1948, he was the son of the late Andrew L. and Laura (Tremblay) Sheehan and was a graduate of the Chelmsford High School Class of 1966.
Andy became a Master Electrician and established his own business as owner and operator of AFS Electrical Service for the past five decades.
Active in his industry, he was the former President and current member of the Massachusetts Electrical Contractor Association, as well as the Assistant Electrical Inspector for the Town of Andover for more than 30 years.
In addition to his wife Donna, Andy is survived by his three daughters, Anne Marie Costantino and her husband Greg of Boston, Joyce Sheehan of Dallas, and Debra Severini and her husband John of Windham, NH.; his son Stephen Sheehan and his wife Nichole of Chelmsford; his granddaughter Lucy Sheehan and five grandsons Jack Sheehan, Leo Severini, Luke Sheehan, Max Severini and Vince Severini.
He was also the brother of the late Clarida B. Dolan and the late Mary B. Sheehan.
Friends may call at the O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME, 276 PAWTUCKET ST., at Fletcher from 4 to 8 PM, on Tuesday. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Mass to be celebrated Wednesday morning at ST. MARY CHURCH at 11 o'clock. Committal Services will be private. E-Condolences/directions at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com. Those wishing to may make contributions in Andrew's memory to the Salvation Army, 150 Appleton St., Lowell, MA 01852. Arrangements by Funeral Director James F. O'Donnell, Jr. (978)-458-8768.
Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 26, 2019