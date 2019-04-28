|
|
Andrew J. "Andy" Holland
a life-long resident of Wilmington
Holland, Andrew J. "Andy", age 34, a life-long resident of Wilmington, passed away peacefully on April 24, 2019. Andy is survived by his parents John and Randi (Rendahl) Holland of Wilmington, his daughter Liliana "Lilly" Holland and her mother Rebeka Taylor of Tewksbury, his grandfather Don Turner of Hamilton MT, his Grandmother Linda Larsen of Phoenix AZ, as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
HOLLAND - Family and friends will gather for Visiting Hours at the Nichols Funeral Home, 187 Middlesex Ave., (Rte. 62), Wilmington, on Tuesday, April 30th from 11:00 am-2:00 pm, immediately followed by a Service at 2:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Andrew's memory may be made to the MGH Transplant Center, 55 Fruit St., White Building 517, Boston, MA 02114, Attn: Lynn Wilcott. www.nicholsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 28, 2019