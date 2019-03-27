of New Ipswich, NH, formerly of Lowell NEW IPSWICH, NH Andrew J. Melnicki, 65 of New Ipswich, NH, formerly of Lowell, died unexpectedly Monday, March 25, 2019 at Nashoba Valley Medical Center, Ayer. Mr. Melnicki was born in Lowell, April 2, 1953, a son of the late Leo and Harriet (Sullivan) Melnicki and was a 1971 graduate of Lowell High School. He continued his education at Santa Monica Community College in Santa Monica, California where he majored in Criminal Justice. He worked as a police officer in Santa Monica for eight years before returning to this area when he went to work as a technician at Verizon. He retired in 2004 after 25 years of service. After retiring from Verizon, he and his son Andrew, owned and operated "Wink Photo" Photographers in Holden for ten years. He was an avid sailor and for many years moored his boat in Rhode Island. He enjoyed gardening, camping and fishing. He leaves his wife of 40 years, Maureen E. (Lacroix) Melnicki; two sons, Andrew J. Melnicki Jr., and his fiancée, Frances Russell of Charleston, SC, Matthew P. Melnicki and his wife, Joyce of New Ipswich, NH; two daughters, Lauren Sampson and her husband, Curtis, of Litchfield, NH, Lisa M. Melnicki of Gardner; two brothers and sisters in law, Peter and Diane Melnicki of Fayetteville, AR, Steven and Pat Melnicki Arizona; a sister and brother in law, Carol and David Dion of Wilton, NH; four grandchildren, Emma Larkin, Tanner Sampson, Preston Sampson and Autumn Sampson all of whom dearly loved this man. MELNICKI A Funeral Mass will be held 11 AM Friday, March 29, 2019 at St. John's Church, 1 School Street, Townsend. Burial will be private. Calling hours are 4-7 PM Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Anderson Funeral Home, 250 Main Street, (Rte. 119) Townsend Center. Please see www.andersonfuneral.com for additional information or to leave an on line condolence.







