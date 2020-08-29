…Exhibition Director at Aicon Gallery, NYC; 44
Andrew Joseph Shea, age 44, formerly of Lowell and Hudson, NH, died unexpectedly at his Brooklyn residence Wednesday afternoon, August 26, 2020, from an apparent heart attack.
He was born in Lowell the only child of William J. and Kathleen M. (Novo) Shea, and raised in Lowell. He graduated from Lowell High School, and earned a Bachelor's Degree from Hunter College in N.Y.C. He was the Gallery Director, and more recently the Exhibition Director at Aicon Gallery in SOHO/Lower Manhattan. Besides his parents, he leaves his dear friend, Jamie Moore of Brooklyn; his aunts and uncles, Phillip Novo of Acton, Sheila Hegarty and her husband Timothy of Tewksbury, Richard Novo and his wife Rhonda (Brown) of Andover, Michael Shea and his wife Brenda (Rush) of Pensacola, FL; Irene Mack of Spring, TX; numerous cousins; and beloved friends.
Following Covid Guidelines with distancing and mask requirements, relatives and friends will be received Monday, Aug. 31, from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. in the Tewksbury Funeral Home, corner of 1 Dewey and 975 Main Sts. (Rte. 38) TEWKSBURY CENTER, Ph. (800 in MA or 978) 851 2950. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, Sept. 1, at 10:00 a.m. in the Immaculate Conception Church, 216 East Dunstable Rd., Nashua, NH. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Hudson, NH. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the National Alopecia Areata Foundation, 65 Mitchell Blvd., Ste. 200B, San Rafael, CA 94903 or via www.naaf.org
are encouraged.
