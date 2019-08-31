|
Andrew Joseph 'Andy' Gagne, 70, of Lowell, passed away unexpectedly, Thursday, August 29, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Donna (Baril)(Chartier) Gagne, with whom he shared 27 years of Marriage.
A son of the late Raymond E. Gagne and the late Helen M. (Thibeault) Gagne, he was born March 30, 1949, in Lowell, and was educated in Lowell, graduated from Lowell High School with the class of 1967. Andy proudly served with the United States Army for two tours during the Vietnam War receiving the Good Conduct Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the RVN Campaign medal with '60' device, the Vietnam Service Medal, two overseas bars, and the Expert Badge M-16 Rifle.
After his honorable discharge he returned to make his home in Lowell, and worked at Tewksbury State Hospital for over thirty five years as a Tray Line Supervisor in the Dietary Department. He also owned and operated Gagne Variety at the corner of Merrimack and Decatur Streets for many years.
Andy loved family and enjoyed family get togethers. He also enjoyed trips to Foxwoods, and he loved animals.
In addition to his loving wife, Donna, he is survived by his step daughter, Patty Callahan and her husband David of Laconia, NH; his step son, Michael Chartier and his wife, Brenda, of Lowell; his grandchildren, David, Danny, Melissa and Destiny; his great- grandchildren, Chloe, Chase and Elijah. He is also survived by his brothers and sisters-in-law, Lorraine Aguiar and her husband Zeke of Lowell, Brenda Angove of Lowell, Joseph Baril Jr. of Lowell, as well as several nieces and nephews including Brian Angove who was also his caretaker.
He was also the step father of the late David Chartier, brother-in- law of the late Lawrence Angove III and Judith Baril, and is predeceased by all of his siblings.
ON MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 2, YOU ARE INVITED TO HIS CALLING HOURS 4 UNTIL 7 P.M. AT THE MCDONOUGH FUNERAL HOME, 14 HIGHLAND STREET, LOWELL 978-458-6816. ON TUESDAY, HIS FUNERAL SERVICE WILL BE HELD AT THE FUNERAL HOME AT 10 A.M. BURIAL IN ST. JOSEPH CEMETERY. E-CONDOLENCE SITE WWW.MCDONOUGHFUNERALHOME.COM.
Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 31, 2019