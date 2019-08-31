Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McDonough Funeral Home
14 HIGHLAND STREET
Lowell, MA 01852-3359
(978) 458-6816
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McDonough Funeral Home
14 HIGHLAND STREET
Lowell, MA 01852-3359
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
McDonough Funeral Home
14 HIGHLAND STREET
Lowell, MA 01852-3359
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Andrew Gagne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrew Joseph "Andy" Gagne


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Andrew Joseph "Andy" Gagne Obituary
of Lowell; 70

LOWELL

Andrew Joseph 'Andy' Gagne, 70, of Lowell, passed away unexpectedly, Thursday, August 29, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Donna (Baril)(Chartier) Gagne, with whom he shared 27 years of Marriage.

A son of the late Raymond E. Gagne and the late Helen M. (Thibeault) Gagne, he was born March 30, 1949, in Lowell, and was educated in Lowell, graduated from Lowell High School with the class of 1967. Andy proudly served with the United States Army for two tours during the Vietnam War receiving the Good Conduct Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the RVN Campaign medal with '60' device, the Vietnam Service Medal, two overseas bars, and the Expert Badge M-16 Rifle.

After his honorable discharge he returned to make his home in Lowell, and worked at Tewksbury State Hospital for over thirty five years as a Tray Line Supervisor in the Dietary Department. He also owned and operated Gagne Variety at the corner of Merrimack and Decatur Streets for many years.

Andy loved family and enjoyed family get togethers. He also enjoyed trips to Foxwoods, and he loved animals.

In addition to his loving wife, Donna, he is survived by his step daughter, Patty Callahan and her husband David of Laconia, NH; his step son, Michael Chartier and his wife, Brenda, of Lowell; his grandchildren, David, Danny, Melissa and Destiny; his great- grandchildren, Chloe, Chase and Elijah. He is also survived by his brothers and sisters-in-law, Lorraine Aguiar and her husband Zeke of Lowell, Brenda Angove of Lowell, Joseph Baril Jr. of Lowell, as well as several nieces and nephews including Brian Angove who was also his caretaker.

He was also the step father of the late David Chartier, brother-in- law of the late Lawrence Angove III and Judith Baril, and is predeceased by all of his siblings.

Gagne

ON MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 2, YOU ARE INVITED TO HIS CALLING HOURS 4 UNTIL 7 P.M. AT THE MCDONOUGH FUNERAL HOME, 14 HIGHLAND STREET, LOWELL 978-458-6816. ON TUESDAY, HIS FUNERAL SERVICE WILL BE HELD AT THE FUNERAL HOME AT 10 A.M. BURIAL IN ST. JOSEPH CEMETERY. E-CONDOLENCE SITE WWW.MCDONOUGHFUNERALHOME.COM.



View the online memorial for Andrew Joseph 'Andy' Gagne
Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Andrew's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDonough Funeral Home
Download Now