Andrew "Drew" Robert Donahue, Jr. of Salisbury, Massachusetts went to be with the Lord on August 3rd, 2019, surrounded by his beloved family. The son of Helen (Conte) Donahue and the late Andrew Donahue, Drew is survived by his wife Gloria of 39 years, four children: Andrew of Charlotte, NC, Matthew and wife Andrea of Bedford, MA, Sean and wife Amanda of Framingham, MA, Brooke Lovaasen and husband, John, of Hudson, NH, as well as five grandchildren: Maddox, Margot, Graham, Landon and Braden, sister, Gail Luchini and husband Mark, and sister, Laurie Oteri.
He enjoyed his work as a software engineer but his greatest joy was spending time with family, both locally and on Marco Island, FL. He was an organist and choir director at many local churches, most recently at St. Ann Church in West Newbury, MA for the past 10 years. As a devout Catholic, Drew lived a life of service and always welcomed the opportunity to share his faith with others. An eternal optimist, his passion for life was always evident in his appreciation of what really matters: faith, family and friends, to whom he would often remark, "This is the life!"
Relatives and friends are invited to Drew's Life Celebration at the McKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street on Tuesday from 4 until 8 PM. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday at 10:00 AM in St. Francis Church, 115 Wheeler Rd., Dracut. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation, 5526 West 13400 South, #510, Herriman, UT 84096, or www.cholangiocarcinoma.org. For condolences and directions, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 5, 2019