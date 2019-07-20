|
|
Andy Sarith Kieng
of Lowell, MA
Andy Sarith Kieng, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather passed away on Tuesday July 16, 2019 at the age of 68. He was born March 2, 1951 in Thma Koul, a district of Battambang province in Cambodia, to Oem Scorn and Vinh Kieng. Here, he met his beloved wife of 48 years, Dyan Tith.
Escaping the Khmer Rouge, Andy and Dyan moved to the United States in 1982 for a better life. They lived in San Diego shortly before moving to Los Angeles, where they lived for 12 years. Andy and Dyan then left California, ultimately settling in Lowell, Massachusetts. Andy enjoyed singing to Sin Sisamouth, recording music, going to the flea market, watching air shows, and fishing. Most importantly, he loved spending time with his wife who never left his side.
He is survived by his five children, Patty Kieng and husband Piere Som, Devin Bunthan Kieng and wife Sandra, Bunnie Kieng, Som Chao, Jason Kieng and his wife Kimleang, Buntha Kieng and his wife Aetnee. He leaves behind grandchildren Daniel Sarith, Devin Kieng, Sidney and her husband Donner Faltado, Kikianna Chao, Adrianna Kieng, McKayla Chao and husband Sayana May, Andrew Kieng, Brandon Kieng, Jordan Chao, Chase Kieng, David Kieng, Vanessa Kieng, Maysa Kieng and Tonka. He also leaves behind his three great-grandchildren, Miles Faltado, Kayson May, and Adrian Depina.
Andy will be most remembered for his wisdom, courage, bravery, and the sacrifices he made for his loved ones.
Published in Lowell Sun on July 20, 2019