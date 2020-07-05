of Dracut, MA; 94
Angelike (Panagou) Malapanis, 94, of Dracut, MA, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her loved ones. She was the beloved wife of the late George Malapanis to whom she was married to for 65 years.
Angelike was born in Gkoritsa, Greece on August 14, 1925 where she grew up and then came to the United States where she met George and married. She was the daughter of the late Costantino and Maria Panagou.
Angelike was an active member of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Lowell and a member of the Ladies Philoptochos Society. She especially loved making crafts and desserts for the church's yearly fund raiser.
She had a great passion for gardening and also was a wonderful cook and baker. She greatly enjoyed making Greek food and pastries for her friends and family. Everyone especially loved her delicious pistachio cake.
Angelike was a hard worker, always working alongside George with the family business, but always made time for her family. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren and really was the best yiayia! She will be greatly missed by everyone!
She is survived by her two sons, James G. Malapan and wife Sharon of Pelham; Costas G. Malapanis and Cherie Ansin of Lunenburg, MA; her daughter Catherine (Malapanis) Farrell of LeClaire, Iowa; her nine grandchildren, Iris O'Donnell and husband David, Kaela Law and husband Jonathan, Lani Weiner and husband Brett, Angelike Dyer and husband Jon, Danny Farrell, Christopher Farrell, Alyssa Farrell, Chris Ansin, Ryan Ansin and wife Catherine. Her five great grandchildren, Connor, Keira, Vivienne, Demetra and Juilian, and her sister Helen Spyridis and brother-in-law Peter.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the wonderful women who took care of her the last 5 years; Christiana Boakye, Jackie Owusa, Cathy Cove and Rene DeBrum.
Due to COVID-19, a private service will be held and a celebration of her life will be held later this summer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Angelike's name to the American Stroke Foundation, 6405 Metcalf Avenue Suite 214, Overland Park, KS 66202. To leave an online condolence or message, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com
View the online memorial for Angelike (Panagou) Malapanis