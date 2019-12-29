|
Loving mother, grandmother,
great-grandmother, aunt and friend
PELHAM, NH
Angelina B. "Angie" (Grassello) Lomastro, 98, of Pelham, New Hampshire died peacefully on Thursday morning at Northwood Rehabilitation & Health Care Center in Lowell, Massachusetts.
She was the beloved wife of the late Antonio J. "Tony" Lomastro, who passed away on June 22, 2002.
Born in Lawrence, Massachusetts, February 13, 1921, a daughter of the late Pasquale and the late Nunzia (Palermo) Grassello, she received her education in the Lawrence school system and was employed in the local textile mills. Angie later worked in and retired from the housekeeping department for Bon Secours Hospital (nka Holy Family Hospital) in Methuen MA.
Angelina remained active in retirement up until her 97th year as a member of Pelham's Hobbs Community Center. She enjoyed playing cards, bowling, crocheting, cooking, traveling, cruises and going to Seabrook and Salisbury Beach. Angie especially enjoyed going on trips with family and friends, and spending time with her great-grandchildren.
She is survived by a daughter Sharon M. Baron and her husband John of St. Cloud, FL; a son James A. Lomastro and his wife Ellen of Conway, MA; three grandchildren Kimberly A. Craven and her husband Michael of Pelham, NH, Jennifer Self and her husband Gary of Conway, MA and James Lomastro and his wife Charmaign of El Dorado Hills, CA; four great-grandchildren Mitchel Craven, Artis Craven, Angela Self and Meghan Self; several nieces and nephews; and many friends whom she considered family.
Angie was also the sister of the late Joseph Grassello and the late Italo Grassello.
Angelina's family sincerely thanks the staff and caregivers at Northwood Rehabilitation & Health Care Center for the wonderful care given to her at the facility.
Friends may call Monday December 30th at the PELHAM FUNERAL HOME, 11 NASHUA RD in PELHAM from 3 to 7 P.M. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass to be celebrated Tuesday morning December 31st. at ST. PATRICK CHURCH in PELHAM at 10 o'clock followed by burial at the Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Lawrence.
Those who wish to remember Angie by making memorial contributions in her memory are asked to consider Cancer Research Institute (cancerresearch.org/).
