Pelham Funeral Home
11 Nashua Road
Pelham, NH 03076
(603) 635-3333
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Pelham Funeral Home
11 Nashua Road
Pelham, NH 03076
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
ST. PATRICK CHURCH
PELHAM, MA
Angelina B. "Angie" (Grassello) Lomastro


1921 - 2019
Angelina B. "Angie" (Grassello) Lomastro Obituary
Angelina B. "Angie" (Grassello) Lomastro of Pelham, NH

In Lowell, December 26, 2019, at Northwood Health Care Center, Angelina B. "Angie" (Grassello) Lomastro, 98, of Pelham, NH, wife of the late Antonio J. "Tony" Lomastro.

Friends may call Monday December 30th at the PELHAM FUNERAL HOME, 11 NASHUA RD. in PELHAM from 3 to 7 P.M. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass to be celebrated Tuesday morning December 31st. at ST. PATRICK CHURCH in PELHAM at 10 o'clock followed by burial at the Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Lawrence.

Those who wish to remember Angie by making memorial contributions in her memory are asked to consider Cancer Research Institute (cancerresearch.org/).

For directions or to send the family online condolences, please visit https://www.pelhamfuneralhome.com/. Arrangements by Funeral Director James F. O'Donnell, Jr. (603) 635-3333.
Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 30, 2019
