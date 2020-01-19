|
Lowell
Angelina C. (Gouveia) Freitas, 93, passed away, Wednesday, January 15th, at D'Youville Senior Center in Lowell. She was the beloved wife of 61 years to the late Joseph F. Freitas, who passed away in August of 2005.
Angelina was born in Lowell, on April 5, 1926 a daughter of the late Augustine Gouveia and Maria (da Cruz) Gouveia. She was a graduate of Lowell High School. Upon graduation, Angelina became employed as an Electronics Assembler for Wang Laboratories, Raster Technologies and prior to her retirement, American Optical.
In her free time you might find Angelina at the Dracut Senior Center where she made a lot of friends. She spent her time there playing bingo and cribbage. She also loved to play golf, do word puzzles and she loved going out to eat with her children.
She is survived and will be deeply missed by her daughter: Diana Vario and her husband Peter of Nashua, NH., her four sons: Edward F. Freitas and his wife Carol of WinterHaven, FL., Joseph F. Freitas Jr and his wife Janet of Nashua, NH., Steven M. Freitas of Dracut and Paul D. Freitas and his wife Anne of Jacksonville, FL. She also leaves her nine grandchildren: Jennifer, Jason, Brian, Christopher, Jeremy, Angelina, Daniel, Zachary and Jared, and her seven great-grandchildren.
Freitas
Family and friends may call on Wednesday, January 22nd, from 9 to 11AM in DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., DRACUT. Her Funeral Mass will follow at NOON in St. Anthony's Church, 893 Central St., Lowell. Her burial will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Lowell. To leave an online condolence or story, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com or find us on Facebook under "Dracut Funeral Home."
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 19, 2020