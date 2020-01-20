|
|
Angelina C. (Gouveia) Freitas
Angelina C. (Gouveia) Freitas, 93, wife of the late, Joseph F. Freitas. Family and friends may call on Wednesday, January 22nd, from 9 to 11AM in DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., DRACUT. Her Funeral Mass will follow at NOON in St. Anthony's Church, 893 Central St., Lowell. Her burial will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Lowell. To leave an online condolence or story, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com or find us on Facebook under "Dracut Funeral Home."
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 20, 2020