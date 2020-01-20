Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Services
Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
(978) 957-5032
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
12:00 PM
St. Anthony's Church
893 Central St
Lowell, MA
Angelina C. (Gouveia) Freitas


1926 - 2020
Angelina C. (Gouveia) Freitas Obituary
Angelina C. (Gouveia) Freitas

Angelina C. (Gouveia) Freitas, 93, wife of the late, Joseph F. Freitas. Family and friends may call on Wednesday, January 22nd, from 9 to 11AM in DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., DRACUT. Her Funeral Mass will follow at NOON in St. Anthony's Church, 893 Central St., Lowell. Her burial will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Lowell. To leave an online condolence or story, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com or find us on Facebook under "Dracut Funeral Home."
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 20, 2020
