Loving Mother, Grandmother,
Sister, Aunt
LOWELL
Angelina M. Pereira, a resident of Lowell for most of her life, died peacefully on January 19, 2020, at Lowell General Hospital, surrounded by her loving family, aged 56 years.
She was born in Madeira, Portugal, September 27, 1963, a daughter of Encarnacao (Dos Santos) Pereira of Chelmsford and the late Jose M. Pereira. She came to the United States as a very young girl and received her education in the Lowell school system.
Angelina tended bar early in her career before working at Blair House in Tewksbury in the housekeeping department, until illness forced her early retirement.
Angelina loved the outdoors, especially collecting shells by the ocean and walking nature trails in Northern New Hampshire. She also loved to listen to classic rock and take motorcycle trips. She loved to tend her garden, and enjoyed traveling to Las Vegas and the west coast. She will always be remembered for her love of family, and loyalty to friends.
Besides her mother, she is survived by two sons, Shane L. Perry, and Michael J. Pereira and Brandi Melvin, all of Lowell. Three sisters, Maria P. Da Silva and her husband Jorge of California, Natividade G. Silva and her fiancé Rey Molina, and Laura M. Pereira, all of Lowell. Two brothers, Jose L. Pereira and Anthony S. Pereira, both of Lowell. Three beloved grandchildren, MacKenzie R. Perry, Aliyah T. M. Pereira, and Luca M. Pereira. Also by many nieces and nephews.
PEREIRA
In Lowell, January 19, 2020. Angelina M. Pereira, of Lowell, aged 56 years. Friends will be received at the MORSE-BAYLISS FUNERAL HOME, 122 Princeton Boulevard, Lowell on Thursday morning from 9:30 to 10:45 AM. Angelina's funeral service to follow at the funeral home at 11:00 AM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., FL 17, Chicago, IL 60601 (). Funeral Director, Frederick W. Healy. Please visit Angelina's Life Tribute at www.morsebaylissfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 22, 2020