Angella (Mellious) Neofotistos

of Dracut



DRACUT - Angella (Mellious) Neofotistos, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 11, 2019 at her home with her family by her side. For 58 years, she was the beloved wife of the late Stavros "Steve" Neofotistos who passed away June 22, 2018.



She was born in Kalamata, Greece, a daughter of the late Nikitas and Christina (Stathopoulos) Mellious. Angie immigrated to the United States in 1956 where she worked as a seamstress. She was a longtime resident of Dracut where she and her husband owned and operated Pete's Grain for many years.



Angie was a member and volunteered much of her time at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Lowell. She enjoyed cooking and baking many of her special dishes and created many handcrafted items for events and fundraisers for the church. She was a member of the Daughters of Penelope and the Ladies Philoptochos Society.



Angie was a loving and kind mother and a good friend to all who knew and met her.



She is survived by her daughter, Anna Neofotistos and son, Louis Neofotistos, both of Dracut; a sister, Anna Kolovos of Greece; a brother-in-law, Christopher Neofotistos; sister-in- law, Georgia Neofotistos; a brother-in-law, Charles Booras; her godsons, Louis Neofotistos and Dimitri Jouvelis of Greece; also many nieces and nephews and a dear family friend, Chris. She was the mother of the late Peter and Nikitas Neofotistos and sister of the late Athanasia Jouvelis, Maria Kondiche, George and Louis Mellious.



NEOFOTISTOS - Family and friends are invited to celebrate Angie's life at the M. R. LAURIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 295 Pawtucket St., Lowell on Thursday, March 14 from 4 to 7pm. Her Funeral Service will take on Friday morning at 10 o'clock at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, Lowell. Interment to follow at Westlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her memory to the Holy Trinity Church, 62 Lewis St., Lowell, Ma. 01854. To share your thoughts and memories of Angie, please visit www.laurinfuneralhome.com. Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary