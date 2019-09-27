|
Chelmsford
Angelo Muzi, 89, of Chelmsford, MA died Sunday, Sept 22nd, surrounded by his family, of pancreatic cancer. He will be truly missed by Leigh Ann Muzi & Larry Beland, Michael & Karen Muzi, Mark Muzi Joseph Muzi, Emily & Nicholas Muzi & Sophie Gilchrist. Andrea, Leo & Janelle De Leon.Lyn & Glenn Moodie, Dale & Peter Sinesi, Glen Cammarano & Daniela Borghini, Neal & Lisa Cammarano, Annie Matthies & family, Jessica Gilchrist and many friends and neighbors. He was predeceased by his wife, Patricia Muzi, parents Marino & Emilia, sister-in-law, Janice Muzi and cousin Fred Muzi. Angelo was born in Bloomington Indiana & raised in Newton Upper Falls. He earned his Master's degree in Electrical Engineering from Northeastern University, graduated Naval Officer Candidate School in Newport, RI and was commissioned on the USS Chilton, reaching rank of Lieutenant JG. He was employed by RCA Corp/GE in Camden NJ & Burlington, MA. He was a published author of many scientific papers, awarded for technical excellence and recipient of the David Sarnoff Gold Medal award for Outstanding Achievement in Engineering. In earlier days, he loved playing football, bowling, sailboat racing, musical events, literature, and was President of his ski club. He loved all things technical and mechanical & and had an insatiable quest for knowledge & learning. He was committed to many causes & charitable organizations, including walking the 26.2 mile Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund walk four times. He loved pouring through several major newspapers, following current events, politics and the stock market & took great pride in completing all crossword puzzles in record time. He loved swimming in the ocean, annual family vacations at Scraggy Neck, the "Muzi-Matthies" Thanksgivings and most importantly he loved spending his time with his family.
Visiting hours will be held on Sunday from 4 to 7 pm at the Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 11 am at St. Mary Parish, 25 North Road, CHELMSFORD. KINDLY GATHER AT THE CHURCH. Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, P. O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284. For directions and online guestbook, visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM and find us on Facebook.
Published in Lowell Sun on Sept. 27, 2019