Chelmsford
Anita I. (Laganiere) Lagasse, age 78, a longtime resident of Chelmsford passed away at her home, on Thursday November 12, 2020, with her family by her side. She was the beloved wife of Armand E. Lagasse with whom she was married for 54 wonderful years.
Born in Lowell on December 7, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Roland and Lauretta (Marchand) Laganiere.
Anita was a graduate of Mount Saint Mary High School and was a parishioner of St. Mary Parish in Chelmsford.
She enjoyed shopping, playing bingo, summer trips to Ogunquit and sailing, but what she loved most was being with her family and spending time with her grandchildren.
Prior to her retirement, she was employed as a secretary for the Manpower Corporation.
Surviving her in addition to her husband Armand are two daughters and two sons in law, Christine A. Wagner and her husband Raymond of North Chelmsford and Donna M. Shipp and her husband Richard of Dracut; six grandchildren, Derek, Leanne, Emily, Kayla, Megan and Anya; two great grandchildren, Madisyn and Levi; a brother Norman Laganiere; her brothers and sisters in law, Archille Lagasse and his wife Meghan of Hanover, Jeannette Guillemette of Nashua, Lucille Delfino of Ohio, Ruth Rachel Arsenault of Loudon, Dorothy Sjoman and her husband Paul of FL and Rose Gatteney and her husband Louie of FL; also many nieces and nephews.
She was also the sister of the late Roger Laganiere and sister in law of the late Leon, Robert, Raymond and Andre Lagasse, Pauline Ducharme, Doris Proulx, Bernadette Leahey and Irene Ricard.
Relatives and friends will be received on Monday morning from 9 to 10:45 am at the TYNGSBOROUGH FUNERAL HOME 4 Cassaway Dr., Tyngsborough. Her Funeral Service will take place immediately following at 11 am in the Funeral Home. Graveside Committal Services will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Chelmsford. To ensure everyone's safety, those attending the services will be required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make a memorial donation to The Michael J. Fox Foundation
, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741. For online condolences or directions, please visit www.tyngsboroughfuneralhome.com
. View the online memorial for Anita I. (Laganiere) Lagasse