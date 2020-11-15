1/1
Anita I. (Laganiere) Lagasse
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Chelmsford

Anita I. (Laganiere) Lagasse, age 78, a longtime resident of Chelmsford passed away at her home, on Thursday November 12, 2020, with her family by her side. She was the beloved wife of Armand E. Lagasse with whom she was married for 54 wonderful years.

Born in Lowell on December 7, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Roland and Lauretta (Marchand) Laganiere.

Anita was a graduate of Mount Saint Mary High School and was a parishioner of St. Mary Parish in Chelmsford.

She enjoyed shopping, playing bingo, summer trips to Ogunquit and sailing, but what she loved most was being with her family and spending time with her grandchildren.

Prior to her retirement, she was employed as a secretary for the Manpower Corporation.

Surviving her in addition to her husband Armand are two daughters and two sons in law, Christine A. Wagner and her husband Raymond of North Chelmsford and Donna M. Shipp and her husband Richard of Dracut; six grandchildren, Derek, Leanne, Emily, Kayla, Megan and Anya; two great grandchildren, Madisyn and Levi; a brother Norman Laganiere; her brothers and sisters in law, Archille Lagasse and his wife Meghan of Hanover, Jeannette Guillemette of Nashua, Lucille Delfino of Ohio, Ruth Rachel Arsenault of Loudon, Dorothy Sjoman and her husband Paul of FL and Rose Gatteney and her husband Louie of FL; also many nieces and nephews.

She was also the sister of the late Roger Laganiere and sister in law of the late Leon, Robert, Raymond and Andre Lagasse, Pauline Ducharme, Doris Proulx, Bernadette Leahey and Irene Ricard.

Relatives and friends will be received on Monday morning from 9 to 10:45 am at the TYNGSBOROUGH FUNERAL HOME 4 Cassaway Dr., Tyngsborough. Her Funeral Service will take place immediately following at 11 am in the Funeral Home. Graveside Committal Services will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Chelmsford. To ensure everyone's safety, those attending the services will be required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make a memorial donation to The Michael J. Fox Foundation, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741. For online condolences or directions, please visit www.tyngsboroughfuneralhome.com.



View the online memorial for Anita I. (Laganiere) Lagasse


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Visitation
09:00 - 10:45 AM
Tyngsborough Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
16
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Tyngsborough Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Tyngsborough Funeral Home
4 Cassaway Dr.
Tyngsborough, MA 01879
(978) 419-4954
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by lowellsun.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved