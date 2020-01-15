Lowell Sun Obituaries
Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home Inc
66 Concord Road
Billerica, MA 01821
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home Inc
66 Concord Road
Billerica, MA 01821
Funeral
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
9:00 AM
Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home Inc
66 Concord Road
Billerica, MA 01821
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Theresa Church
Billerica , MA
Anita L. Lennon


1935 - 2020
Anita L. Lennon Obituary
1935 - 2020

Billerica

Anita L. (Serena) Lennon, Age 84, beloved wife of the late Lt. Ronald F. Lennon died Sunday at her home after a lengthy battle with cancer.

She was born in Medford, August 29, 1935 a daughter of the late Gino and Margaret (Solitto) Serena and lived in Somerville before moving to Billerica 23 years ago.

She is survived by her sons, James Lennon of Billerica and Steven Lennon and his wife Nichelle of Billerica; her sisters, Agatha Patalano of Medford, Dorothy Brackett of Bedford, NH, as well as her grandsons, Cael and Colin. She was the sister of the late, Egilda Hayes, Lucille Dill, Peter, William and Anthony Serena.

LENNON – Of Billerica, formerly of Somerville. Funeral Friday from the SWEENEY MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 66 Concord Rd., Billerica at 9 a.m. A Funeral Mass will be held in St. Theresa Church, Billerica at 10 a.m. Visiting hours will be held Thursday from 4 – 7 p.m. Private interment in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org, or to www.boystown.org Funeral Director Dean M. Laurendeau www.sweeneymemorialfh.com



View the online memorial for Anita L. Lennon
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 15, 2020
