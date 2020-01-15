|
1935 - 2020
Billerica
Anita L. (Serena) Lennon, Age 84, beloved wife of the late Lt. Ronald F. Lennon died Sunday at her home after a lengthy battle with cancer.
She was born in Medford, August 29, 1935 a daughter of the late Gino and Margaret (Solitto) Serena and lived in Somerville before moving to Billerica 23 years ago.
She is survived by her sons, James Lennon of Billerica and Steven Lennon and his wife Nichelle of Billerica; her sisters, Agatha Patalano of Medford, Dorothy Brackett of Bedford, NH, as well as her grandsons, Cael and Colin. She was the sister of the late, Egilda Hayes, Lucille Dill, Peter, William and Anthony Serena.
LENNON – Of Billerica, formerly of Somerville. Funeral Friday from the SWEENEY MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 66 Concord Rd., Billerica at 9 a.m. A Funeral Mass will be held in St. Theresa Church, Billerica at 10 a.m. Visiting hours will be held Thursday from 4 – 7 p.m. Private interment in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org, or to www.boystown.org Funeral Director Dean M. Laurendeau www.sweeneymemorialfh.com
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 15, 2020