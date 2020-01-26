|
Anita M. Coll
of Salem, NH
Anita M. Coll, 62, of Salem, NH died unexpectedly on Wednesday, January 22nd at her home. Anita grew up and was educated in Salem, NH and graduated from Salem High School. She received her Doctor of Jurisprudence degree from Massachusetts School of Law. Anita had worked in the Ronald Eskin Law Office in Lowell, MA.
Anita was very devoted to her communities and was involved in multiple community projects. She had a passion for people and worked tirelessly to make life easier for those who needed a helping hand. Anita enjoyed cooking, reading, hiking, gardening, history and politics. She loved to take long walks on the beach.
She will be sadly missed by her daughter, Trisha Bozeman of Jacksonville, FL; her grandson, Justin Bozeman of Jacksonville, FL; her siblings, Dennis Coll and his wife Valerie of Silver Spring, MD, Mark Coll of Melbourne, FL, Eileen Coll of Old Orchard Beach, ME, Coleen Stevens and her husband David of Old Orchard Beach, ME and John Coll and his wife Joyce of Manchester, NH and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, Charles and Marie Coll and her sister, Maggie Coll.
COLL - Visitation will be on Saturday, February 1st from 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM followed by a funeral service at 11:00 AM at Douglas & Johnson Funeral Home, 214 Main St., Salem, NH. Memorial contributions in Anita's name may be made to: , 2 Wall St., # 104, Manchester, NH 03101. To send a message of condolence to the family, please view the obituary at www.douglasandjohnson.com.
Published in Lowell Sun from Jan. 26 to Jan. 29, 2020